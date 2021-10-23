CTS Co. (NYSE:CTS) Shares Sold by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced its stake in shares of CTS Co. (NYSE:CTS) by 14.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 195,721 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 31,988 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 0.60% of CTS worth $7,274,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CTS. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in CTS by 53.3% during the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 559,960 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $17,392,000 after acquiring an additional 194,749 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CTS by 269.0% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 195,191 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $6,063,000 after buying an additional 142,291 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CTS by 14.0% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 769,465 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $22,599,000 after buying an additional 94,428 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of CTS by 268.8% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 123,006 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $3,821,000 after buying an additional 89,649 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of CTS by 36.5% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 239,402 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $7,436,000 after buying an additional 64,005 shares during the period. 88.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CTS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 4th. Cowen downgraded shares of CTS from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 14th.

Shares of NYSE:CTS opened at $32.29 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of 26.91 and a beta of 0.69. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $33.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.12. CTS Co. has a fifty-two week low of $25.40 and a fifty-two week high of $39.49. The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

CTS (NYSE:CTS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $129.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $122.47 million. CTS had a net margin of 7.86% and a return on equity of 13.16%. CTS’s quarterly revenue was up 53.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.16 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that CTS Co. will post 1.8 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 5th. Investors of record on Friday, October 1st will be given a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.50%. CTS’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.29%.

CTS Profile

CTS Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of sensors, connectivity components, and actuators. Its products include controls, pedals, piezo sensing products, sensors, switches, transducers, electromagnetic and radio frequency interference filters, capacitors, frequency control, resistors, piezo microactuators, and rotary microactuators.

