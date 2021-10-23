Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) Shares Acquired by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) by 45.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 884,511 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 277,045 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned about 0.62% of Cummins worth $215,652,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CMI. CKW Financial Group purchased a new position in Cummins in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Kempen Capital Management N.V. boosted its stake in shares of Cummins by 41.3% during the 2nd quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. now owns 154 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Cummins by 22,473.8% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 9,439 shares during the period. Barrett Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Cummins during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Cummins during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.40% of the company’s stock.
CMI stock opened at $240.71 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $233.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $244.00. Cummins Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $212.80 and a fifty-two week high of $277.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.19.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be paid a $1.45 dividend. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 18th. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio is 47.62%.
Several brokerages recently weighed in on CMI. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Cummins from $262.00 to $255.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Cummins from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $270.00 to $230.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Cummins from $264.00 to $252.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Cowen raised Cummins from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $284.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Cummins from $300.00 to $307.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $282.27.
Cummins Profile
Cummins, Inc designs, manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas engines. It operates through the following segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The Engine segment manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins brand name, for the heavy- and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets.
