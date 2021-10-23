Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) Shares Acquired by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) by 45.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 884,511 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 277,045 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned about 0.62% of Cummins worth $215,652,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CMI. CKW Financial Group purchased a new position in Cummins in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Kempen Capital Management N.V. boosted its stake in shares of Cummins by 41.3% during the 2nd quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. now owns 154 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Cummins by 22,473.8% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 9,439 shares during the period. Barrett Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Cummins during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Cummins during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.40% of the company’s stock.

CMI stock opened at $240.71 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $233.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $244.00. Cummins Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $212.80 and a fifty-two week high of $277.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $4.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.06 by $0.04. Cummins had a return on equity of 25.26% and a net margin of 9.52%. The firm had revenue of $6.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.86 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 58.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Cummins Inc. will post 16.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be paid a $1.45 dividend. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 18th. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio is 47.62%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CMI. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Cummins from $262.00 to $255.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Cummins from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $270.00 to $230.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Cummins from $264.00 to $252.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Cowen raised Cummins from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $284.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Cummins from $300.00 to $307.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $282.27.

Cummins, Inc designs, manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas engines. It operates through the following segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The Engine segment manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins brand name, for the heavy- and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets.

