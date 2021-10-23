cVault.finance Trading 13.1% Lower Over Last Week (CORE)

cVault.finance (CURRENCY:CORE) traded down 0.4% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on October 23rd. cVault.finance has a total market cap of $95.05 million and approximately $73,541.00 worth of cVault.finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, cVault.finance has traded 13.1% lower against the US dollar. One cVault.finance coin can currently be bought for about $9,505.03 or 0.15506785 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $30.52 or 0.00049798 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001633 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00002680 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $126.39 or 0.00206196 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $62.78 or 0.00102425 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.50 or 0.00010612 BTC.

cVault.finance Profile

CORE is a coin. Its launch date was August 3rd, 2017. cVault.finance’s total supply is 10,000 coins. cVault.finance’s official Twitter account is @coremedia_info . The official website for cVault.finance is cvault.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “CORE is a non-inflationary cryptocurrency that is designed to execute profit-generating strategies autonomously with a completely decentralized approach. In existing autonomous strategy-executing platforms a team or single developer is solely responsible for determining how locked funds are used to generate ROI. This is hazardous to the health of the fund as it grows, as it creates flawed incentives, and invites mistakes to be made. CORE does away with this dynamic and instead opts for one with decentralized governance. “

cVault.finance Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as cVault.finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade cVault.finance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase cVault.finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

