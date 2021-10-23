CVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:CVBF) Stake Boosted by Bank of Montreal Can

Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of CVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:CVBF) by 19.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 49,703 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,032 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in CVB Financial were worth $1,091,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CVBF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in CVB Financial by 51.5% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 759,229 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,771,000 after buying an additional 258,143 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in CVB Financial by 641.0% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 297,352 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,569,000 after buying an additional 257,224 shares during the last quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC bought a new stake in CVB Financial in the first quarter valued at $3,660,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in CVB Financial by 8.0% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,159,450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $47,702,000 after buying an additional 160,470 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of CVB Financial during the first quarter valued at $3,237,000. Institutional investors own 68.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CVBF. Hovde Group raised CVB Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $22.00 to $23.00 in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered CVB Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th.

Shares of CVBF opened at $19.70 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.55 and a beta of 0.54. CVB Financial Corp. has a one year low of $16.65 and a one year high of $25.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $19.93 and its 200-day moving average is $20.73.

CVB Financial (NASDAQ:CVBF) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37. CVB Financial had a return on equity of 10.54% and a net margin of 44.44%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.35 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that CVB Financial Corp. will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 6th were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.65%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 5th. CVB Financial’s payout ratio is currently 55.38%.

CVB Financial Company Profile

CVB Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of relationship-based banking products, services, and solutions for small to mid-sized companies, real estate investors, non-profit organizations, professionals, and other individuals through its subsidiary, Citizens Business Bank.

