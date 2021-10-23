CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) Shares Acquired by State Street Corp

State Street Corp grew its stake in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) by 2.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 54,535,214 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,362,699 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned approximately 4.13% of CVS Health worth $4,550,418,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVS. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CVS Health in the second quarter valued at approximately $291,690,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CVS Health by 2.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 96,490,010 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $8,051,125,000 after buying an additional 1,927,510 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CVS Health by 1.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 107,495,739 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $8,969,445,000 after buying an additional 1,170,549 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in shares of CVS Health by 31.0% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,752,093 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $357,497,000 after buying an additional 1,124,402 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of CVS Health by 8.5% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 14,205,107 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,185,273,000 after buying an additional 1,107,604 shares in the last quarter. 75.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CVS Health stock opened at $87.52 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $115.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.06, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.83. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $84.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $83.00. CVS Health Co. has a 52 week low of $55.36 and a 52 week high of $90.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The pharmacy operator reported $2.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $72.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.27 billion. CVS Health had a return on equity of 13.81% and a net margin of 2.59%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.62 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that CVS Health Co. will post 7.84 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 22nd will be paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 21st. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.29%. CVS Health’s payout ratio is currently 26.67%.

In related news, Director Edward J. Ludwig bought 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $79.55 per share, for a total transaction of $238,650.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 17,334 shares in the company, valued at $1,378,919.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Troyen A. Brennan sold 2,625 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.00, for a total value of $228,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 140,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,197,487. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

CVS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on CVS Health from $99.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on CVS Health from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 target price on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Thursday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CVS Health presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $94.89.

CVS Health Company Profile

CVS Health Corp. engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the following segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long Term Care, Health Care Benefits, and Corporate/Other. The Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions. The Retail or Long Term Care segment includes selling of prescription drugs and assortment of general merchandise.

