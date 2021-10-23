CWV Chain (CWV) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $7,110.00

CWV Chain (CURRENCY:CWV) traded up 5.2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on October 23rd. CWV Chain has a total market cap of $9.77 million and approximately $7,110.00 worth of CWV Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, CWV Chain has traded up 2.8% against the US dollar. One CWV Chain coin can now be bought for $0.0028 or 0.00000005 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001635 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00001789 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44.00 or 0.00071886 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45.54 or 0.00074408 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64.89 or 0.00106022 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $61,122.42 or 0.99866377 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4,009.13 or 0.06550412 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.39 or 0.00021873 BTC.

CWV Chain Profile

CWV Chain launched on August 10th, 2017. CWV Chain’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,540,912,311 coins. The Reddit community for CWV Chain is /r/cwv and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . CWV Chain’s official Twitter account is @cryptoways . The official website for CWV Chain is cwv.io

According to CryptoCompare, “CryptoWave is a Waves-based token used to reward active users in the Cryptoways website. “

CWV Chain Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CWV Chain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CWV Chain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CWV Chain using one of the exchanges listed above.

