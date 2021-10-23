D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) Position Boosted by M&T Bank Corp

M&T Bank Corp raised its position in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,462 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,682 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $3,837,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in D.R. Horton in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in D.R. Horton by 96.9% in the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 626 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares during the period. Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new position in shares of D.R. Horton during the 2nd quarter worth about $63,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 128.3% during the 2nd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 913 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 513 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.08% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Michael W. Hewatt sold 2,342 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.66, for a total transaction of $217,009.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on DHI shares. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $114.00 to $109.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of D.R. Horton in a report on Monday, July 19th. BTIG Research dropped their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $123.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $106.00 to $104.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $129.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.06.

Shares of NYSE:DHI opened at $88.59 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.89, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 6.03. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $90.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $92.30. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 52-week low of $64.32 and a 52-week high of $106.89.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The construction company reported $3.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.25. D.R. Horton had a return on equity of 28.04% and a net margin of 14.06%. The company had revenue of $7.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.72 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 35.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 11.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

D.R. Horton, Inc engages in the construction and sale of single-family housing. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding and Financial Services. The Homebuilding segment includes the sub-segments East, Midwest, Southeast, South Central, Southwest and West regions. The Financial Services segment provides mortgage financing and title agency services to homebuyers in many of its homebuilding markets.

