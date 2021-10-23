DeepOnion (ONION) Achieves Market Cap of $4.96 Million

DeepOnion (CURRENCY:ONION) traded down 8.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on October 23rd. Over the last week, DeepOnion has traded down 9.5% against the U.S. dollar. DeepOnion has a total market capitalization of $4.96 million and approximately $7,826.00 worth of DeepOnion was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DeepOnion coin can currently be bought for about $0.22 or 0.00000358 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About DeepOnion

ONION is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 13th, 2017. DeepOnion’s total supply is 22,582,510 coins. DeepOnion’s official Twitter account is @deeponionx and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for DeepOnion is /r/DeepOnion and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for DeepOnion is deeponion.org/community . DeepOnion’s official website is deeponion.org

According to CryptoCompare, “DeepOnion is a cryptocurrency that uses of the X13 proof of work (PoW) consensus as well as proof of stake (PoS). It is natively integrated with the TOR network and always starts with TOR network. Out of the 90% premine, 70% will be air-dropped to community, 20% will be used for bounties, rewards and other promotions, and about 10% will be reserved for the dev team. “

DeepOnion Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeepOnion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DeepOnion should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DeepOnion using one of the exchanges listed above.

