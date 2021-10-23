DeFi Bids Achieves Market Cap of $499,087.04 (BID)

DeFi Bids (CURRENCY:BID) traded 0.5% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on October 23rd. One DeFi Bids coin can now be purchased for about $0.0220 or 0.00000036 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, DeFi Bids has traded up 28.7% against the US dollar. DeFi Bids has a total market capitalization of $499,087.04 and approximately $32.00 worth of DeFi Bids was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $30.52 or 0.00049798 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001633 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00002680 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $126.39 or 0.00206196 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $62.78 or 0.00102425 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.50 or 0.00010612 BTC.

DeFi Bids Coin Profile

DeFi Bids (BID) is a coin. DeFi Bids’ total supply is 42,701,310 coins and its circulating supply is 22,697,074 coins. DeFi Bids’ official Twitter account is @defibids . DeFi Bids’ official website is defibids.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Bidao® is building a chain agnostic trustless stablecoin and decentralized finance ecosystem. Moreover the Bidao® Token can be staked to earn extra rewards. “

Buying and Selling DeFi Bids

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeFi Bids directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DeFi Bids should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DeFi Bids using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

