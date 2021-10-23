DeFi Yield Protocol Market Cap Hits $8.12 Million (DYP)

DeFi Yield Protocol (CURRENCY:DYP) traded 22.9% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on October 23rd. One DeFi Yield Protocol coin can now be bought for about $0.52 or 0.00000851 BTC on exchanges. DeFi Yield Protocol has a market capitalization of $8.12 million and $3.90 million worth of DeFi Yield Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, DeFi Yield Protocol has traded up 32.2% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001631 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00001793 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44.15 or 0.00071952 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $45.74 or 0.00074550 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64.82 or 0.00105639 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $61,432.37 or 1.00121150 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,086.32 or 0.06659803 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $13.48 or 0.00021971 BTC.

DeFi Yield Protocol Profile

DeFi Yield Protocol’s launch date was October 4th, 2020. DeFi Yield Protocol’s total supply is 30,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 15,551,489 coins. The official website for DeFi Yield Protocol is dyp.finance . DeFi Yield Protocol’s official Twitter account is @dypfinance . The official message board for DeFi Yield Protocol is dypfinance.medium.com

According to CryptoCompare, “The DeFi Yield Protocol is developing a platform that allows anyone to provide liquidity and to be rewarded with Ethereum. At the same time, the platform maintains both token price stability as well as secure and simplified DeFi for end users by integrating a DYP anti-manipulation feature. “

