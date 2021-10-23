DeFiSocial Gaming (DFSOCIAL) Trading Down 25.2% Over Last Week

DeFiSocial Gaming (CURRENCY:DFSOCIAL) traded 9.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on October 23rd. One DeFiSocial Gaming coin can currently be bought for approximately $687.32 or 0.01383163 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. DeFiSocial Gaming has a total market capitalization of $5.15 million and $123,629.00 worth of DeFiSocial Gaming was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, DeFiSocial Gaming has traded down 25.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001638 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00001779 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $43.63 or 0.00071408 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 24.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $45.18 or 0.00073940 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64.29 or 0.00105225 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $61,084.76 or 0.99974841 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,069.22 or 0.06659922 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.39 or 0.00021909 BTC.

DeFiSocial Gaming Profile

DeFiSocial Gaming was first traded on December 12th, 2020. DeFiSocial Gaming’s total supply is 21,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,500 coins. DeFiSocial Gaming’s official Twitter account is @DFSocial_Gaming . DeFiSocial Gaming’s official message board is defisocial.medium.com . DeFiSocial Gaming’s official website is dfsocial.com

According to CryptoCompare, “DFSocial Team's mission is to develop a value-added token and community-centred product. DFSocial Gaming aims to bring together the services of decentralized finance protocols (staking and farming) and gaming. The long-term vision is a gaming platform with a mobile app, so holders can earn gaming rewards. “

DeFiSocial Gaming Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeFiSocial Gaming directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DeFiSocial Gaming should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DeFiSocial Gaming using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

