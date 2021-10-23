Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL) Shares Sold by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. decreased its holdings in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL) by 12.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,809,265 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 252,255 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned about 0.24% of Dell Technologies worth $180,330,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. M&T Bank Corp raised its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 4.0% in the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 14,943 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,490,000 after buying an additional 572 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in Dell Technologies by 848.8% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 110,359 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,000,000 after buying an additional 98,728 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC grew its position in Dell Technologies by 36.9% during the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 3,940 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $393,000 after buying an additional 1,062 shares during the period. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Dell Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $262,000. Finally, Cpwm LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dell Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $223,000. 30.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Dell Technologies news, General Counsel Richard J. Rothberg sold 6,099 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.03, for a total value of $591,785.97. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CMO Allison Dew sold 77,182 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.43, for a total value of $8,523,208.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 633,642 shares of company stock worth $62,517,901 in the last three months. 47.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $98.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Dell Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 13th. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Dell Technologies in a report on Friday, August 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Dell Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $118.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $115.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $106.82.

NYSE DELL opened at $114.54 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $87.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.94. Dell Technologies Inc. has a 52 week low of $58.88 and a 52 week high of $114.77. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $101.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $99.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.74.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 25th. The technology company reported $2.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.21. Dell Technologies had a return on equity of 88.70% and a net margin of 3.77%. The firm had revenue of $26.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.55 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.92 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 8.44 earnings per share for the current year.

About Dell Technologies

Dell Technologies, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of information technology hardware, software, and service solutions through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG), Client Solutions Group (CSG), and VMware. The ISG segment includes servers, networking, and storage, as well as services and third-party software and peripherals that are closely tied to the sale of ISG hardware.

