Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $84.63.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group began coverage on shares of Denali Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $78.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Denali Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Denali Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, September 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Denali Therapeutics from $100.00 to $99.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price target (up from $95.00) on shares of Denali Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, July 26th.

In related news, Director Vicki L. Sato sold 1,666 shares of Denali Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.40, for a total value of $88,964.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Alexander O. Schuth sold 10,000 shares of Denali Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.22, for a total value of $522,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 85,892 shares of company stock valued at $4,486,891 over the last ninety days. 17.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Denali Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Denali Therapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $39,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Denali Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in Denali Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $115,000. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Denali Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $158,000. 65.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Denali Therapeutics stock opened at $47.80 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $51.28 and its 200 day moving average is $58.31. Denali Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $39.09 and a 1 year high of $93.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.81 billion, a PE ratio of 164.83 and a beta of 1.87.

Denali Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNLI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $22.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.92 million. Denali Therapeutics had a net margin of 15.66% and a return on equity of 5.31%. The company’s revenue was up 292.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Denali Therapeutics will post -1.96 EPS for the current year.

About Denali Therapeutics

Denali Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of a portfolio of product candidates for neurodegenerative diseases. Its product pipeline includes LRRK2, RIPK1, TREM2, and Tau. The company was founded by Ryan J. Watts, Marc Tessier-Lavigne, and Alexander Schuth on October 14, 2013 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

