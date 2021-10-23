Dero Price Reaches $17.71 on Top Exchanges (DERO)

Dero (CURRENCY:DERO) traded 1.7% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on October 23rd. Over the last week, Dero has traded down 19.1% against the US dollar. One Dero coin can currently be purchased for approximately $17.71 or 0.00028875 BTC on exchanges. Dero has a total market cap of $193.79 million and $736,584.00 worth of Dero was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Dero

DERO is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theCryptonight hashing algorithm. It launched on December 5th, 2017. Dero’s total supply is 18,400,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,945,326 coins. The Reddit community for Dero is /r/DeroProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Dero’s official message board is forum.dero.io . Dero’s official website is dero.io . Dero’s official Twitter account is @DeroProject and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Dero is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight algorithm. “

Buying and Selling Dero

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dero directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dero should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Dero using one of the exchanges listed above.

