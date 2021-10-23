Deutsche Post AG (OTCMKTS:DPSGY) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Deutsche Post AG (OTCMKTS:DPSGY) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the fourteen analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and twelve have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $74.50.

DPSGY has been the topic of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Deutsche Post in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Deutsche Post from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Deutsche Post in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Deutsche Post in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Deutsche Post in a research report on Monday, August 9th.

Shares of DPSGY stock opened at $62.46 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.04. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $67.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $65.74. The stock has a market cap of $77.39 billion, a PE ratio of 14.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.16. Deutsche Post has a 1 year low of $44.04 and a 1 year high of $72.04.

Deutsche Post (OTCMKTS:DPSGY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The transportation company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter. Deutsche Post had a return on equity of 30.67% and a net margin of 6.30%. The business had revenue of $23.46 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Deutsche Post will post 4.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Deutsche Post Company Profile

Deutsche Post AG engages in the provision of mail and logistics services. It operates through the following business segments: Post-eCommerce-Parcel (PeP), Express, Global Forwarding, Freight, Supply Chain, and Corporate Center or Other. The PeP segment handles both domestic and international mail and is a specialist in dialogue marketing, nationwide press distribution services, and all the electronic services associated with mail delivery.

