Deutsche Post AG (OTCMKTS:DPSGY) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Deutsche Post AG (OTCMKTS:DPSGY) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the fourteen analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and twelve have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $74.50.
DPSGY has been the topic of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Deutsche Post in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Deutsche Post from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Deutsche Post in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Deutsche Post in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Deutsche Post in a research report on Monday, August 9th.
Shares of DPSGY stock opened at $62.46 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.04. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $67.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $65.74. The stock has a market cap of $77.39 billion, a PE ratio of 14.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.16. Deutsche Post has a 1 year low of $44.04 and a 1 year high of $72.04.
Deutsche Post Company Profile
Deutsche Post AG engages in the provision of mail and logistics services. It operates through the following business segments: Post-eCommerce-Parcel (PeP), Express, Global Forwarding, Freight, Supply Chain, and Corporate Center or Other. The PeP segment handles both domestic and international mail and is a specialist in dialogue marketing, nationwide press distribution services, and all the electronic services associated with mail delivery.
