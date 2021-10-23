DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) Shares Purchased by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) by 42.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,830,424 shares of the medical device company’s stock after purchasing an additional 542,070 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned 1.89% of DexCom worth $781,591,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in DexCom in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its position in DexCom by 58.5% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 65 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in DexCom by 140.7% in the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 65 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional grew its position in DexCom by 155.6% in the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 69 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meridian Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in DexCom by 58.3% in the 1st quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC now owns 95 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. 96.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other DexCom news, insider Andrew K. Balo sold 2,757 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $515.87, for a total transaction of $1,422,253.59. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Patrick Michael Murphy sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $458.79, for a total transaction of $229,395.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 48,428 shares of company stock worth $25,587,826 over the last quarter. 0.52% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:DXCM opened at $566.57 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $535.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $452.91. DexCom, Inc. has a 12 month low of $305.63 and a 12 month high of $579.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 5.78 and a quick ratio of 5.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 107.92, a P/E/G ratio of 14.59 and a beta of 0.77.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The medical device company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.33. DexCom had a net margin of 24.45% and a return on equity of 16.17%. The firm had revenue of $595.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $548.02 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that DexCom, Inc. will post 2.46 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have weighed in on DXCM. Guggenheim downgraded DexCom from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Cowen dropped their target price on DexCom from $540.00 to $525.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on DexCom from $500.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on DexCom from $410.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on DexCom from $485.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, DexCom currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $515.13.

DexCom Company Profile

DexCom, Inc is a medical device manufacturing company, which engages in the design, development and commercialization of glucose monitoring systems for ambulatory use by people with diabetes. Its products include Dexcom G6 CGM System, DexCom G6 CGM System for Medicare, Software and Mobile apps. The company was founded by John F.

