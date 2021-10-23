Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated (NYSE:DBD) Shares Acquired by Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC

Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated (NYSE:DBD) by 11.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 326,800 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 34,240 shares during the period. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC owned 0.42% of Diebold Nixdorf worth $4,196,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of DBD. Psagot Investment House Ltd. purchased a new position in Diebold Nixdorf during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in Diebold Nixdorf by 2,403.8% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,604 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in shares of Diebold Nixdorf by 237.9% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,041 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 2,141 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Diebold Nixdorf in the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its holdings in shares of Diebold Nixdorf by 18.7% in the 2nd quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 18,400 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares during the period. 83.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Diebold Nixdorf alerts:

Shares of NYSE DBD opened at $10.92 on Friday. Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $5.97 and a fifty-two week high of $17.30. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $10.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.16. The firm has a market cap of $855.63 million, a PE ratio of -4.44 and a beta of 3.33.

Diebold Nixdorf (NYSE:DBD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The technology company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $943.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $962.34 million. Diebold Nixdorf had a negative return on equity of 10.61% and a negative net margin of 4.79%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated will post 1.9 EPS for the current year.

DBD has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective on shares of Diebold Nixdorf in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Diebold Nixdorf from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, October 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.25.

In other Diebold Nixdorf news, Director Phillip R. Cox sold 8,000 shares of Diebold Nixdorf stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.34, for a total transaction of $90,720.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 3.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Diebold Nixdorf Profile

Diebold Nixdorf, Inc engages in the provision of integrated software-led services, self-service delivery and security systems to financial, retail, commercial, and government markets. It offers financial self-services such as self-service support and maintenance, value-added services, self-service software, and self-service products, and security solutions including physical and electronic security.

Further Reading: What does a dividend yield signify to investors?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DBD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated (NYSE:DBD).

Receive News & Ratings for Diebold Nixdorf Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diebold Nixdorf and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.