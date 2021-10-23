DiFy.Finance (YFIII) Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $50,078.00

DiFy.Finance (CURRENCY:YFIII) traded up 6.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on October 23rd. One DiFy.Finance coin can currently be purchased for about $474.42 or 0.00773195 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, DiFy.Finance has traded 19.1% lower against the US dollar. DiFy.Finance has a market capitalization of $3.70 million and approximately $50,078.00 worth of DiFy.Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $31.11 or 0.00050707 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001631 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00002660 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $127.02 or 0.00207007 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $63.72 or 0.00103843 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.56 or 0.00010695 BTC.

DiFy.Finance Coin Profile

YFIII is a coin. It launched on September 22nd, 2020. DiFy.Finance’s total supply is 30,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,801 coins. DiFy.Finance’s official message board is medium.com/@difyfinance/dify-finance-a-brand-new-fork-of-yearn-finance-f23fccc4f55c . DiFy.Finance’s official website is dify.finance . DiFy.Finance’s official Twitter account is @dify_finance

According to CryptoCompare, “DiFy.Finance is part of the larger trend of decentralized finance: an industry that is focused on building decentralized financial instruments on top of existing smart-contract-enabled cryptocurrencies. These instruments include cryptocurrency lending, insurance, decentralized exchanges and other use cases. “

Buying and Selling DiFy.Finance

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DiFy.Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DiFy.Finance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DiFy.Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

