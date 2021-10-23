Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) Shares Sold by CIBC Asset Management Inc

CIBC Asset Management Inc decreased its position in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 316,589 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 28,277 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc owned approximately 0.11% of Digital Realty Trust worth $47,634,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DLR. Cohen & Steers Inc. grew its position in Digital Realty Trust by 180.3% in the 1st quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 7,450,351 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,049,316,000 after purchasing an additional 4,792,073 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its position in Digital Realty Trust by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 9,540,627 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,343,744,000 after purchasing an additional 700,660 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in Digital Realty Trust by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,119,963 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,673,110,000 after purchasing an additional 382,954 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Digital Realty Trust by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,637,224 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $547,257,000 after purchasing an additional 378,208 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Adelante Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Digital Realty Trust in the 1st quarter worth about $43,049,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.04% of the company’s stock.

In other Digital Realty Trust news, CEO A William Stein sold 59,735 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.03, for a total value of $9,798,332.05. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 59,735 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,798,332.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP David C. Ruberg sold 55,212 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.11, for a total transaction of $9,171,265.32. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,107,289.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 204,884 shares of company stock valued at $33,906,264. 0.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:DLR opened at $156.89 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.65, a PEG ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.12. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 1-year low of $124.65 and a 1-year high of $168.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.55. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $155.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $153.25.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by ($1.13). Digital Realty Trust had a return on equity of 3.52% and a net margin of 13.22%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 6.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th were given a $1.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.96%. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 74.60%.

Several research analysts have commented on DLR shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $167.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Digital Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $167.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $177.00 to $178.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Digital Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $171.00 to $150.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, TD Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $180.00 price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a report on Friday, September 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Digital Realty Trust presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $165.91.

About Digital Realty Trust

Digital Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. It serves the following industries: artificial intelligence (AI), networks, cloud, digital media, mobile, financial services, healthcare, and gaming.

