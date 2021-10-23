Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Acquires 14,303 Shares of Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY) by 4.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 340,027 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,303 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 0.23% of Ceridian HCM worth $32,624,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its stake in Ceridian HCM by 1.5% in the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 15,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,545,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Ceridian HCM by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 5,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $491,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Ceridian HCM by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 23,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,978,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ceridian HCM by 1,116.1% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ceridian HCM during the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000.

CDAY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Mizuho raised their target price on Ceridian HCM from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Barclays lifted their price objective on Ceridian HCM from $105.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. DA Davidson started coverage on Ceridian HCM in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $135.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Ceridian HCM in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on Ceridian HCM from $108.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $114.00.

In other Ceridian HCM news, COO Leagh Erin Turner sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.64, for a total transaction of $858,480.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO David D. Ossip sold 750,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.45, for a total transaction of $76,837,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,309,873 shares in the company, valued at $134,196,488.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 765,736 shares of company stock valued at $78,680,527 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CDAY opened at $128.07 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11. Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. has a 1 year low of $78.20 and a 1 year high of $129.24. The company has a market capitalization of $19.19 billion, a PE ratio of -297.83 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a fifty day moving average of $112.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $99.54.

Ceridian HCM (NYSE:CDAY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.03. Ceridian HCM had a negative net margin of 6.92% and a negative return on equity of 1.15%. The company had revenue of $250.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $238.48 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.13 earnings per share. Ceridian HCM’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. will post -0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Ceridian HCM Holding, Inc engages in the development of human capital management software. It offers Dayforce, Powerpay, and Bureau products and services. The Dayforce provides human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, workforce management, and talent management functionality. The Powerpay is a cloud HR and payroll solution for the Canadian small business market, through both direct sales and established partner channels.

