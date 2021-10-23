Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Acquires 166,071 Shares of MacroGenics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNX)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in MacroGenics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNX) by 14.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,278,304 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 166,071 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 2.09% of MacroGenics worth $34,335,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bellevue Group AG boosted its stake in MacroGenics by 22.4% in the second quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 7,376,026 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $198,121,000 after acquiring an additional 1,348,100 shares in the last quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in MacroGenics by 12.8% in the first quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,933,594 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $157,135,000 after acquiring an additional 558,377 shares in the last quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC boosted its stake in MacroGenics by 70.3% in the first quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 2,148,060 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $68,416,000 after acquiring an additional 887,000 shares in the last quarter. RTW Investments LP boosted its stake in MacroGenics by 60.3% in the first quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 2,014,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $64,159,000 after acquiring an additional 757,991 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in MacroGenics by 32.3% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,649,472 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $44,305,000 after acquiring an additional 402,803 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.67% of the company’s stock.

Get MacroGenics alerts:

In other news, major shareholder Target N. V. Biotech acquired 400,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $20.94 per share, with a total value of $8,376,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Target N. V. Biotech acquired 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $20.64 per share, with a total value of $2,064,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 7.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MacroGenics stock opened at $19.11 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $22.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.17. MacroGenics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $18.16 and a 1 year high of $36.48. The stock has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a PE ratio of -8.69 and a beta of 2.23.

MacroGenics (NASDAQ:MGNX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.66) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.38). MacroGenics had a negative return on equity of 41.16% and a negative net margin of 109.07%. The business had revenue of $30.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.55 million. On average, analysts predict that MacroGenics, Inc. will post -2.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MGNX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating on shares of MacroGenics in a research note on Sunday, September 19th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on shares of MacroGenics in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MacroGenics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, JMP Securities initiated coverage on shares of MacroGenics in a research note on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $39.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, MacroGenics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.43.

MacroGenics Profile

MacroGenics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering and developing antibody-based therapeutics designed to modulate the human immune response for the treatment of cancer. Its product pipeline includes Margetuximab, Flotetuzumab, Retifanlimab, Enoblituzumab, Tebotelimab, MGC018, MGD019, IMGC936, and MGD014 for infectious diseases.

Recommended Story: What is a put option?

Receive News & Ratings for MacroGenics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MacroGenics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.