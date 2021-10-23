Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Boosts Holdings in HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY) by 67.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 427,636 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 172,492 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 0.51% of HealthEquity worth $34,423,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of HealthEquity by 2.8% in the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,225,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,319,000 after buying an additional 33,288 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of HealthEquity by 13.8% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 37,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,542,000 after buying an additional 4,533 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of HealthEquity by 6.1% in the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,749,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,837,000 after buying an additional 101,186 shares during the last quarter. Monashee Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of HealthEquity in the first quarter worth $6,800,000. Finally, AGF Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of HealthEquity by 15.4% in the second quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 75,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,036,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter.

Get HealthEquity alerts:

Shares of HQY opened at $67.59 on Friday. HealthEquity, Inc. has a 1 year low of $49.09 and a 1 year high of $93.32. The company has a market cap of $5.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6,759.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.22 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 4.50 and a current ratio of 4.65. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $64.65 and a 200-day moving average of $72.17.

HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 7th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $189.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $184.99 million. HealthEquity had a net margin of 0.10% and a return on equity of 5.25%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.29 earnings per share. Analysts predict that HealthEquity, Inc. will post 0.95 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Debra Charlotte Mccowan sold 8,132 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.99, for a total value of $536,630.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Edward Bloomberg sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $75,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 39,195 shares in the company, valued at $2,939,625. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 26,682 shares of company stock valued at $1,738,992 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on HQY shares. SVB Leerink raised shares of HealthEquity from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Stephens started coverage on shares of HealthEquity in a report on Thursday, July 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of HealthEquity in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of HealthEquity from $92.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, HealthEquity currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $85.70.

HealthEquity Company Profile

HealthEquity, Inc provides range of solutions for managing health care accounts. The firm’s offers its solutions for employers, health plans, brokers, consultants and financial advisors. Its services include HAS, FSA, HRA, DCRA, 401(k), Commuter, COBRA and HIA. It also offers products like healthcare saving and spending platform, health savings accounts, investment advisory services, reimbursement arrangements, and healthcare incentives.

See Also: Dividend Kings

Receive News & Ratings for HealthEquity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HealthEquity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.