Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Buys 532,904 Shares of R1 RCM Inc. (NASDAQ:RCM)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in R1 RCM Inc. (NASDAQ:RCM) by 52.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,549,280 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 532,904 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 0.56% of R1 RCM worth $34,454,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in R1 RCM by 120.5% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,694,459 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock valued at $82,165,000 after buying an additional 2,018,726 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in R1 RCM by 22.6% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,337,005 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock valued at $74,214,000 after buying an additional 616,002 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in R1 RCM by 15.6% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,005,826 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock valued at $49,503,000 after buying an additional 270,554 shares during the period. Praesidium Investment Management Company LLC boosted its stake in R1 RCM by 2.1% during the first quarter. Praesidium Investment Management Company LLC now owns 1,683,093 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock valued at $41,539,000 after buying an additional 34,910 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in R1 RCM by 1.2% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,435,526 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock valued at $35,429,000 after buying an additional 17,628 shares during the period. 41.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Joseph Gerard Flanagan sold 30,699 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.07, for a total value of $708,225.93. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Richard B. Jr. Evans sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.08, for a total transaction of $140,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 164,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,304,023.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 59.40% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ RCM opened at $22.15 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.18 billion, a PE ratio of -10.75 and a beta of 0.79. R1 RCM Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.62 and a 1 year high of $31.28. The business’s 50-day moving average is $20.88 and its 200 day moving average is $22.41.

R1 RCM (NASDAQ:RCM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The healthcare provider reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $353.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $343.94 million. R1 RCM had a return on equity of 49.25% and a net margin of 9.61%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.04 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that R1 RCM Inc. will post -2.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on RCM. Bank of America initiated coverage on R1 RCM in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded R1 RCM from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Barclays assumed coverage on R1 RCM in a report on Thursday, September 30th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on R1 RCM in a report on Thursday, October 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of R1 RCM in a report on Thursday, August 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.33.

R1 RCM Company Profile

R1 RCM, Inc engages in the provision of revenue cycle management to healthcare providers. It offers end-to-end, modular revenue cycle, and physician advisory services. The company was founded by Mary Ann Tolan and J. Michael Cline in July 2003 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

