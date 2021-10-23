Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Cuts Position in IES Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:IESC)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP reduced its holdings in shares of IES Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:IESC) by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 658,779 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 20,694 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 3.16% of IES worth $33,835,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of IESC. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in IES by 7,660.0% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 776 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 766 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in IES by 122.7% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,234 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 680 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new position in IES during the 1st quarter valued at about $212,000. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in IES during the 1st quarter valued at about $287,000. Finally, Globeflex Capital L P purchased a new stake in shares of IES during the first quarter worth about $292,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ IESC opened at $48.95 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of 17.74 and a beta of 1.29. IES Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $31.20 and a 12 month high of $56.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.90.

IES (NASDAQ:IESC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The technology company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $405.90 million during the quarter. IES had a net margin of 4.25% and a return on equity of 23.92%.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey L. Et Al Gendell sold 655 shares of IES stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.98, for a total transaction of $36,011.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 58.83% of the company’s stock.

IES Company Profile

IES Holdings, Inc engages in the ownership and management of operating subsidiaries in business activities across a variety of end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Communications, Residential, Commercial and Industrial and Infrastructure Solutions. The Communications segment provides technology infrastructure products and services to large corporations and independent businesses.

