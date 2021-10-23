Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Cuts Position in QAD Inc. (NASDAQ:QADA)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP decreased its position in QAD Inc. (NASDAQ:QADA) by 0.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 372,587 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 2,070 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 1.80% of QAD worth $32,422,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Summit Creek Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in QAD in the second quarter valued at approximately $5,129,000. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in QAD by 8,641.4% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 59,267 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,946,000 after purchasing an additional 58,589 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of QAD by 1.5% in the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 66,430 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,781,000 after acquiring an additional 1,012 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its stake in shares of QAD by 5.4% in the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 8,757 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $762,000 after acquiring an additional 447 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS acquired a new position in shares of QAD in the second quarter worth $2,611,000. 48.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of QADA stock opened at $87.64 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $87.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $80.73. The company has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 265.58 and a beta of 1.33. QAD Inc. has a 12 month low of $41.33 and a 12 month high of $89.01.

QAD (NASDAQ:QADA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The software maker reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $84.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $81.67 million. QAD had a net margin of 2.11% and a return on equity of 9.83%. On average, equities analysts forecast that QAD Inc. will post 0.3 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of QAD from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. William Blair downgraded shares of QAD from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th.

QAD, Inc provides enterprise software solutions for global manufacturing companies primarily in the automotive, consumer products, food and beverage, technology, industrial products, and life sciences industries. Its applications provide critical functionality for managing manufacturing resources and operations within and beyond the enterprise, enabling global manufacturers to collaborate with their customers, suppliers and partners.

