Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Decreases Holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP decreased its holdings in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) by 10.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 204,999 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 22,703 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 0.17% of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals worth $34,747,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ALNY. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,755,808 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $297,645,000 after acquiring an additional 150,950 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 10,224,859 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,733,319,000 after acquiring an additional 149,896 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 1,057.5% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 118,357 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $16,711,000 after acquiring an additional 108,132 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,785,954 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $252,160,000 after acquiring an additional 94,114 shares during the period. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at $11,620,000. 93.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Alnylam Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ ALNY opened at $198.61 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $195.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $170.20. The company has a current ratio of 4.91, a quick ratio of 4.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.17 and a beta of 1.22. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $119.29 and a 12-month high of $212.00.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($1.61). Alnylam Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 128.96% and a negative return on equity of 88.43%. The firm had revenue of $220.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $193.66 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($1.67) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 112.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -6.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ALNY shares. SVB Leerink reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, October 18th. HC Wainwright upped their target price on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. UBS Group raised shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $141.00 to $215.00 in a report on Monday, October 4th. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $47.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $174.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alnylam Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $177.31.

In related news, COO Yvonne Greenstreet sold 53,064 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.00, for a total value of $10,559,736.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Laurie Keating sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.95, for a total transaction of $1,889,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 13,008 shares in the company, valued at $2,457,861.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 97,043 shares of company stock worth $19,237,561 over the last three months. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Profile

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of RNAi therapeutics. The firm’s products include ONPATTRO, GIVLAARI, and OXLUMO. It is the translation of RNAi as a new class of innovative medicines with a core focus on RNAi therapeutics for the treatment of genetically defined diseases.

See Also: What is basic economics?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALNY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY).

Receive News & Ratings for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.