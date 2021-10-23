Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Decreases Stake in Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lowered its stake in Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE) by 1.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,861,252 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 23,101 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 1.59% of Urban Edge Properties worth $35,550,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Urban Edge Properties by 7.9% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,905,366 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $55,493,000 after buying an additional 212,782 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Urban Edge Properties by 7.9% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,200,340 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,349,000 after buying an additional 160,200 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Urban Edge Properties by 60.3% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,410,265 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,936,000 after purchasing an additional 530,373 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of Urban Edge Properties by 1.5% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,296,987 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $24,772,000 after purchasing an additional 18,929 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Urban Edge Properties by 156.8% during the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 996,927 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $16,469,000 after purchasing an additional 608,769 shares during the last quarter. 93.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, General Counsel Robert C. Milton III sold 3,177 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.05, for a total transaction of $57,344.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 6.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on UE shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Urban Edge Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Urban Edge Properties in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of Urban Edge Properties from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, September 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.95.

UE stock opened at $18.18 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a PE ratio of 46.62 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 6.08 and a current ratio of 6.08. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $18.54 and its 200 day moving average is $18.75. Urban Edge Properties has a one year low of $9.12 and a one year high of $20.33.

Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $94.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $89.72 million. Urban Edge Properties had a net margin of 12.93% and a return on equity of 4.54%. Research analysts predict that Urban Edge Properties will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.30%. Urban Edge Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 68.18%.

Urban Edge Properties Profile

Urban Edge Properties is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, development, and management of commercial properties. Its portfolio includes shopping centers, malls, and warehouse parks. The company was founded on June 18, 2014 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

