Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Grows Stake in MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB) by 35.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 90,699 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,946 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 0.15% of MongoDB worth $32,800,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in shares of MongoDB by 10.7% in the second quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 187,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,821,000 after acquiring an additional 18,096 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its holdings in shares of MongoDB by 24.3% in the second quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 9,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,565,000 after purchasing an additional 1,926 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in MongoDB by 112.9% during the first quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 98,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,261,000 after buying an additional 52,079 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of MongoDB by 76.3% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in MongoDB by 39.1% during the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $439,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.94% of the company’s stock.

Get MongoDB alerts:

In other news, CRO Cedric Pech sold 279 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $460.55, for a total value of $128,493.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Thomas Bull sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $501.02, for a total transaction of $1,252,550.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 19,867 shares in the company, valued at $9,953,764.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 125,153 shares of company stock worth $55,416,508. 7.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

MongoDB stock opened at $504.89 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $446.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $366.83. The stock has a market cap of $33.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -106.74 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a current ratio of 5.74, a quick ratio of 5.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. MongoDB, Inc. has a 52 week low of $219.51 and a 52 week high of $518.34.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 1st. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.15. The company had revenue of $198.75 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $184.19 million. MongoDB had a negative net margin of 41.24% and a negative return on equity of 239.38%. The business’s revenue was up 43.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.22) EPS. Research analysts expect that MongoDB, Inc. will post -4.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of MongoDB from $300.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Argus boosted their price target on shares of MongoDB from $406.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of MongoDB from $415.00 to $534.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of MongoDB from $245.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of MongoDB from $425.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $472.44.

MongoDB Profile

MongoDB, Inc engages in the development and provision of a general purpose database platform. The firm’s products include MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, MongoDB Atlas and Community Server. It also offers professional services including consulting and training. The company was founded by Eliot Horowitz, Dwight A.

Recommended Story: How Important is Technical Analysis of Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB).

Receive News & Ratings for MongoDB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MongoDB and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.