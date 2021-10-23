Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Grows Stock Position in Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE) by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 513,249 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 9,144 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 1.01% of Haemonetics worth $34,203,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in shares of Haemonetics in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Bbva USA purchased a new position in Haemonetics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new position in Haemonetics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $83,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Haemonetics by 2,092.3% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,425 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 1,360 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in Haemonetics by 1,180.1% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,741 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 1,605 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.44% of the company’s stock.

Haemonetics stock opened at $71.75 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $65.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $66.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 3.00. The stock has a market cap of $3.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.40, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.39. Haemonetics Co. has a fifty-two week low of $49.26 and a fifty-two week high of $142.11.

Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $228.53 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $225.54 million. Haemonetics had a return on equity of 17.51% and a net margin of 7.14%. On average, analysts predict that Haemonetics Co. will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current year.

HAE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Haemonetics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $63.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price target on shares of Haemonetics in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $87.50.

Haemonetics Company Profile

Haemonetics Corp. is a global healthcare company, which engages in the development and distribution of hematology products and solutions. It operates through the following segments: Plasma, Blood Center, Hospital, and Corporate. The Plasma segment offers automated plasma collection and donor management software systems.

