Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $32.48 Million Stake in Calavo Growers, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGW)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP trimmed its position in shares of Calavo Growers, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGW) by 6.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 512,143 shares of the company’s stock after selling 36,010 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 2.90% of Calavo Growers worth $32,480,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Calavo Growers by 6.9% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in shares of Calavo Growers by 2.2% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 11,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $729,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR raised its position in shares of Calavo Growers by 9.1% during the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 3,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of Calavo Growers by 16.0% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the period. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its position in shares of Calavo Growers by 5.1% during the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 6,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $410,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the period. 75.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Calavo Growers alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:CVGW opened at $42.09 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $744.28 million, a PE ratio of 102.66 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $43.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $59.62. Calavo Growers, Inc. has a 1 year low of $33.25 and a 1 year high of $85.40.

Calavo Growers (NASDAQ:CVGW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 7th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $285.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $278.97 million. Calavo Growers had a return on equity of 5.19% and a net margin of 0.72%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.73 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Calavo Growers, Inc. will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

CVGW has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Calavo Growers from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Lake Street Capital decreased their price target on Calavo Growers from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.00.

In other Calavo Growers news, CEO Steve Hollister acquired 5,000 shares of Calavo Growers stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $36.12 per share, for a total transaction of $180,600.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 28,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,024,002. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 4.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Calavo Growers Profile

Calavo Growers, Inc engages in marketing and distribution of avocados, prepared avocados, and other perishable foods. It operates through the following segments: Fresh Products, Calavo Foods, and Renaissance Food Group. The Fresh Products segment includes operations that involve the distribution of avocados and other fresh produce products.

Featured Story: Federal Reserve

Receive News & Ratings for Calavo Growers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Calavo Growers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.