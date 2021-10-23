Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $33.14 Million Position in Neenah, Inc. (NYSE:NP)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP cut its stake in shares of Neenah, Inc. (NYSE:NP) by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 660,598 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 26,085 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 3.92% of Neenah worth $33,141,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Neenah by 394.4% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 885 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 706 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its stake in Neenah by 47.2% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,014 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC bought a new position in Neenah during the 2nd quarter valued at $114,000. Shell Asset Management Co. bought a new position in Neenah during the 2nd quarter valued at $143,000. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. lifted its stake in Neenah by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 3,130 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $157,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.21% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Sidoti upgraded Neenah from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th.

NYSE NP opened at $50.98 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $859.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -231.73 and a beta of 1.53. Neenah, Inc. has a one year low of $36.04 and a one year high of $61.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The business’s fifty day moving average is $48.47 and its 200-day moving average is $50.85.

Neenah (NYSE:NP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $269.30 million for the quarter. Neenah had a positive return on equity of 14.70% and a negative net margin of 0.39%.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th were issued a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.69%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th.

Neenah Company Profile

Neenah, Inc engages in the provision of performance-based papers and specialty product. It operates through the following two segments: Technical Products and Fine Paper & Packaging. The Technical Products segment comprises transportation, water and other filter media and durable, saturated and coated substrates for a variety of end markets.

