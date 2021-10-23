Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $33.83 Million Position in Natus Medical Incorporated (NASDAQ:NTUS)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Natus Medical Incorporated (NASDAQ:NTUS) by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,302,026 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 101,411 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 3.81% of Natus Medical worth $33,827,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in Natus Medical by 2.8% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 23,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $612,000 after acquiring an additional 645 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in Natus Medical by 122.7% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 687 shares in the last quarter. Factorial Partners LLC raised its stake in Natus Medical by 2.2% during the first quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 37,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $953,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its stake in Natus Medical by 4.3% during the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 25,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $661,000 after acquiring an additional 1,043 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Natus Medical during the second quarter worth $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.33% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Natus Medical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th.

Shares of NASDAQ:NTUS opened at $24.49 on Friday. Natus Medical Incorporated has a twelve month low of $16.90 and a twelve month high of $29.70. The firm has a market cap of $835.87 million, a PE ratio of 612.40 and a beta of 0.52. The business has a fifty day moving average of $25.38 and a 200-day moving average of $26.20.

Natus Medical (NASDAQ:NTUS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29. Natus Medical had a return on equity of 7.72% and a net margin of 0.39%. The company had revenue of $115.98 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $115.10 million. On average, analysts predict that Natus Medical Incorporated will post 1.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Natus Medical Profile

Natus Medical, Inc provides medical device solutions focuses on the diagnosis and treatment of central nervous and sensory system disorders for patients of all ages. Its products are used for the screening, diagnosis, detection, treatment, monitoring and tracking of common medical ailments in newborn care, hearing impairment, neurological dysfunction, sleep disorders, neuromuscular diseases and balance and mobility disorders.

