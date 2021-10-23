Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $33.91 Million Position in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. (NYSE:BBVA)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lowered its holdings in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. (NYSE:BBVA) by 4.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,460,660 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 252,385 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 0.08% of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria worth $33,911,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BBVA. Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new stake in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Sierra Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $77,000. NewEdge Wealth LLC raised its position in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 16.8% in the 2nd quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 21,778 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $135,000 after buying an additional 3,129 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its position in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 26.2% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 366,543 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,910,000 after purchasing an additional 76,151 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Veracity Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 36.8% during the 2nd quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 20,116 shares of the bank’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 5,410 shares during the last quarter. 2.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have weighed in on BBVA. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Societe Generale reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.75.

Shares of NYSE BBVA opened at $6.61 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $6.62 and a 200-day moving average of $6.24. The company has a market capitalization of $44.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.18 and a beta of 1.46. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. has a 12 month low of $2.67 and a 12 month high of $6.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (NYSE:BBVA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The bank reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $6.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.81 billion. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria had a return on equity of 7.67% and a net margin of 20.63%. Analysts predict that Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. will post 0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 12th will be paid a $0.0928 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 8th. This is an increase from Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.07. This represents a yield of 1.1%. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria’s payout ratio is 19.15%.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria Company Profile

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria SA engages in the traditional banking businesses of retail banking, asset management, private banking, and wholesale banking. It operates through the following segments: Spain, the United States, Mexico, Turkey, South America, and Rest of Eurasia. The Spain segment includes mainly the banking and insurance business that the group carries out in Spain.

