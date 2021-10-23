Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $34.27 Million Stock Position in Resources Connection, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGP)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP decreased its stake in shares of Resources Connection, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGP) by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,386,788 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,156 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 7.26% of Resources Connection worth $34,274,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Resources Connection during the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Resources Connection during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $174,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Resources Connection by 76.9% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 13,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,000 after purchasing an additional 5,938 shares during the last quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of Resources Connection during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $201,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of Resources Connection by 74.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 14,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,000 after acquiring an additional 6,042 shares during the period. 75.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently commented on RGP shares. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Resources Connection from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Resources Connection from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th.

Shares of NASDAQ RGP opened at $17.50 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $15.90 and a 200-day moving average of $14.97. The company has a market capitalization of $580.77 million, a P/E ratio of 23.03 and a beta of 1.03. Resources Connection, Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.61 and a 12 month high of $19.44. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Resources Connection (NASDAQ:RGP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 5th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $183.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $175.75 million. Resources Connection had a return on equity of 11.55% and a net margin of 4.01%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.10 EPS. Analysts predict that Resources Connection, Inc. will post 1.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 26th were paid a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 25th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.20%. Resources Connection’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.12%.

In related news, Director Anthony Cherbak sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.16, for a total value of $544,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 8.97% of the company’s stock.

About Resources Connection

Resources Connection Inc engages in the provision of business consulting services. It offers consulting and business initiative support services to its global client base in the areas of accounting, finance, corporate governance risk and compliance management, corporate advisory strategic communications and restructuring, information management, human capital, supply chain management, healthcare solutions, and legal and regulatory.

