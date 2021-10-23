Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $35.41 Million Stock Holdings in Quidel Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lessened its position in shares of Quidel Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL) by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 276,330 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,986 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 0.66% of Quidel worth $35,408,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Quidel by 19.2% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 6,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $842,000 after acquiring an additional 1,056 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Quidel by 158.0% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 90,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,543,000 after buying an additional 245,503 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in Quidel by 18.3% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $537,000 after buying an additional 626 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its stake in Quidel by 45.4% in the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 4,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $514,000 after buying an additional 1,253 shares during the period. Finally, Banque Pictet & Cie SA lifted its stake in Quidel by 4.9% in the second quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 6,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $896,000 after buying an additional 329 shares during the period. 90.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ QDEL opened at $134.88 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.53, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of -0.07. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $135.51 and its 200-day moving average is $126.90. Quidel Co. has a one year low of $103.31 and a one year high of $288.70.

Quidel (NASDAQ:QDEL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by ($0.42). The business had revenue of $176.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $173.29 million. Quidel had a return on equity of 73.85% and a net margin of 48.96%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Quidel Co. will post 7.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

QDEL has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Quidel from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Raymond James increased their target price on Quidel from $141.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Quidel from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th.

In related news, Director Mary Lake Ph D. Polan sold 6,167 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.71, for a total transaction of $873,925.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,987 shares in the company, valued at $2,832,357.77. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Quidel Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and market of rapid diagnostic testing solutions. Its portfolio includes rapid immunoassays, cardiac immunoassays, specialized diagnostic solutions and molecular diagnostic solutions. The firm products are directly sold to end users and distributors and for professional use in physician offices, hospitals, clinical laboratories, reference laboratories, urgent care clinics, universities, retail clinics, pharmacies and wellness screening centers.

