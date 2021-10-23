Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $35.58 Million Stock Holdings in Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:WASH)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP trimmed its holdings in Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:WASH) by 0.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 692,811 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,086 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 4.00% of Washington Trust Bancorp worth $35,576,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of WASH. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in Washington Trust Bancorp by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,073,844 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $55,442,000 after buying an additional 32,510 shares during the period. Systematic Financial Management LP increased its holdings in Washington Trust Bancorp by 20.1% during the 2nd quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 190,503 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,782,000 after purchasing an additional 31,895 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Washington Trust Bancorp by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 297,053 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,336,000 after purchasing an additional 30,800 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Washington Trust Bancorp by 31.9% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 116,809 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,030,000 after purchasing an additional 28,273 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Washington Trust Bancorp by 21.0% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 130,108 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,681,000 after purchasing an additional 22,576 shares in the last quarter. 72.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WASH stock opened at $55.03 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $953.12 million, a PE ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The business has a 50 day moving average of $52.56 and a 200-day moving average of $52.12. Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $32.34 and a 12-month high of $56.20.

Washington Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:WASH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.07 by ($0.07). Washington Trust Bancorp had a net margin of 29.06% and a return on equity of 13.93%. The firm had revenue of $55.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.80 million. On average, research analysts expect that Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. will post 4.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 1st were issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.78%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 30th. Washington Trust Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.00%.

In other Washington Trust Bancorp news, Director Joseph J. Marcaurele sold 756 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.00, for a total transaction of $40,824.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 59,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,228,876. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Joseph J. Marcaurele sold 7,807 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.00, for a total value of $421,578.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 10,000 shares of company stock valued at $540,000. 2.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have commented on WASH. Piper Sandler raised Washington Trust Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised Washington Trust Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd.

Washington Trust Bancorp Company Profile

Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial services, including business banking, personal banking and wealth management and trust services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking and Wealth Management Services.

