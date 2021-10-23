Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Increases Position in Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA) by 2.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 138,790 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,991 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 0.10% of Okta worth $33,961,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in OKTA. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Okta by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 6,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,395,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Okta by 19.0% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Okta by 103.5% in the 1st quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 2,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $570,000 after buying an additional 1,315 shares in the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Okta by 25,650.0% in the 1st quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,000 after buying an additional 1,026 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Primecap Management Co. CA boosted its holdings in shares of Okta by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 11,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,469,000 after buying an additional 950 shares in the last quarter. 83.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Okta alerts:

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on OKTA shares. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Okta from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Truist increased their price target on shares of Okta from $260.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Okta from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Okta in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Okta from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Okta has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $291.33.

In other Okta news, insider Jacques Frederic Kerrest sold 33,228 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.61, for a total transaction of $8,991,829.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CAO Christopher K. Kramer sold 3,333 shares of Okta stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.61, for a total transaction of $841,949.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 151,706 shares of company stock valued at $39,082,337 over the last 90 days. 9.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of OKTA opened at $260.38 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $247.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $244.24. The company has a quick ratio of 3.15, a current ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a market capitalization of $40.27 billion, a PE ratio of -68.52 and a beta of 0.97. Okta, Inc. has a 52-week low of $199.08 and a 52-week high of $294.00.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 31st. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.24. Okta had a negative net margin of 52.47% and a negative return on equity of 18.64%. The firm had revenue of $316.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $293.16 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.07 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Okta, Inc. will post -4.8 EPS for the current year.

About Okta

Okta, Inc engages in the provision of identity management platform for the enterprise. It operates through United States and International geographical segments. The firm’s products include single sign-on, multi factor authentication, API access management, authentication, user management, and lifecycle management.

Featured Article: What are popular green investing opportunities?

Receive News & Ratings for Okta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Okta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.