Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Increases Stock Position in Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTGX)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTGX) by 20.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 791,016 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 134,915 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 1.66% of Protagonist Therapeutics worth $35,499,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its stake in Protagonist Therapeutics by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Protagonist Therapeutics by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC now owns 142,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,701,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its position in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics by 21.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 10,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $469,000 after buying an additional 1,818 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics by 19.1% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 12,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $563,000 after buying an additional 2,016 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:PTGX opened at $30.96 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.12 and a beta of 1.56. Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.80 and a 12 month high of $50.54. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $36.17 and its 200 day moving average is $36.89.

Protagonist Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTGX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.69) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.55) by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $2.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.60 million. Protagonist Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 30.58% and a negative net margin of 299.39%. As a group, analysts predict that Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Protagonist Therapeutics news, insider David Y. Liu sold 14,779 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.56, for a total value of $702,889.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 5.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PTGX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Protagonist Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $49.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Northland Securities upgraded shares of Protagonist Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 11th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price (down from $60.00) on shares of Protagonist Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Protagonist Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, SVB Leerink upped their price target on shares of Protagonist Therapeutics from $35.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Protagonist Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.89.

Protagonist Therapeutics Company Profile

Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops peptide-based therapeutic drugs to address unmet medical needs. Its product pipeline include PTG-300, PTG-200, and PN-943 The company was founded by Mark L. Smythe on August 22, 2006 and is headquartered in Newark, CA.

