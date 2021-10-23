Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Purchases 4,423 Shares of QCR Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCRH)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in QCR Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCRH) by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 706,959 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,423 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 4.48% of QCR worth $33,998,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in QCR by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 388,022 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $18,660,000 after purchasing an additional 3,848 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in QCR by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 349,913 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $16,523,000 after purchasing an additional 27,964 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in QCR by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 259,869 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $12,497,000 after purchasing an additional 9,253 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in QCR by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 256,054 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $12,090,000 after purchasing an additional 17,350 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in QCR by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 155,059 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,322,000 after purchasing an additional 880 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ QCRH opened at $52.40 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $826.30 million, a PE ratio of 11.05 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $51.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.92. QCR Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $28.88 and a fifty-two week high of $53.35.

QCR (NASDAQ:QCRH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The bank reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.08. QCR had a return on equity of 12.96% and a net margin of 24.50%. The company had revenue of $62.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $67.63 million. On average, equities analysts expect that QCR Holdings, Inc. will post 5.85 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 17th were issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 16th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.46%. QCR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6.06%.

QCRH has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut QCR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on QCR from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th.

QCR Holdings, Inc operates as a multi-bank holding company which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Wealth Management and All Other. The Commercial Banking segment comprises of the firm’s subsidiary banks namely Quad City Bank & Trust Co, Cedar Rapids Bank & Trust Co, Community State Bank, and Rockford Bank & Trust Co The Wealth Management segment represents the trust and asset management and investment management and advisory services.

