Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Raises Position in Horizon Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBNC)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Horizon Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBNC) by 1.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,052,298 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 29,340 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 4.67% of Horizon Bancorp worth $35,772,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Horizon Bancorp in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Horizon Bancorp by 6,433.3% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,960 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,930 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Horizon Bancorp by 102.2% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,241 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 1,638 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in Horizon Bancorp in the second quarter valued at $185,000. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its stake in Horizon Bancorp by 204.9% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 11,307 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $210,000 after acquiring an additional 7,599 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Horizon Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Raymond James increased their target price on Horizon Bancorp from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th.

Shares of NASDAQ:HBNC opened at $18.77 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $17.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.81. Horizon Bancorp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.75 and a 12-month high of $20.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $824.96 million, a P/E ratio of 9.78 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Horizon Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBNC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.06. Horizon Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.31% and a net margin of 32.13%. The firm had revenue of $57.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.10 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Horizon Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.9 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 8th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This is a boost from Horizon Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 7th. Horizon Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.22%.

Horizon Bancorp Profile

Horizon Bancorp, Inc (Indiana) is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and retail banking services. It offers personal banking, business banking, investment and trust, and mortgage services. The company was founded in 1873 and is headquartered in Michigan City, IN.

