Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Raises Position in Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR) by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,000,094 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 66,096 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 1.71% of Xencor worth $34,493,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of XNCR. EcoR1 Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Xencor by 7.8% during the first quarter. EcoR1 Capital LLC now owns 4,900,306 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $211,007,000 after acquiring an additional 353,234 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its position in shares of Xencor by 4.5% during the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,173,864 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $50,547,000 after acquiring an additional 50,223 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Xencor by 6.6% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 952,477 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $41,013,000 after acquiring an additional 58,930 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Xencor by 335.4% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 608,509 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $20,987,000 after acquiring an additional 468,766 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Xencor by 0.6% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 425,044 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $14,660,000 after acquiring an additional 2,540 shares during the last quarter. 98.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Xencor alerts:

Xencor stock opened at $39.24 on Friday. Xencor, Inc. has a one year low of $30.12 and a one year high of $58.35. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $33.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 106.06 and a beta of 0.69.

Xencor (NASDAQ:XNCR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $1.48. Xencor had a return on equity of 3.97% and a net margin of 13.17%. The company had revenue of $67.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.02 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Xencor, Inc. will post -0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on XNCR. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Xencor from $63.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Xencor from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, October 8th. SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on Xencor from $57.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Guggenheim reduced their price objective on Xencor from $57.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Xencor currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.56.

Xencor Profile

Xencor, Inc engages in the development of engineered monoclonal antibody therapeutics to treat severe and life-threatening diseases. Its proprietary technology platform, XmAb, is used to create next-generation antibody product candidates designed to treat autoimmune and allergic diseases, cancer, and other conditions.

Recommended Story: The components of the Stochastic Momentum Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XNCR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR).

Receive News & Ratings for Xencor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xencor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.