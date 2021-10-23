Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Raises Stock Position in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPH)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPH) by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,695,893 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,804 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 3.56% of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals worth $34,189,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 1,889.3% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,417 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its holdings in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 866.7% during the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 2,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $59,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $101,000. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its holdings in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 46.9% during the first quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 10,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares during the last quarter. 56.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Northland Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 price objective on shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday.

AMPH opened at $19.19 on Friday. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.91 and a fifty-two week high of $21.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 2.50. The company has a fifty day moving average of $19.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $921.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 91.39 and a beta of 0.74.

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMPH) last released its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21. The business had revenue of $101.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $101.38 million. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 2.72% and a return on equity of 8.01%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Rong Zhou sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.87, for a total transaction of $125,220.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 92,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,925,132.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 28.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, market, and sale of technically challenging and proprietary injectable, inhalation, and intranasal products. It operates through Finished Pharmaceutical Products and Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients Products segments. The Finished Pharmaceutical Products segment manufactures, markets, and distributes Primatene Mist, enoxaparin, naloxone, phytonadione, lidocaine, and other critical and non-critical care drugs.

