Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Reduces Holdings in Insteel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIIN)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lowered its position in shares of Insteel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIIN) by 4.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,067,948 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 45,928 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 5.52% of Insteel Industries worth $34,334,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in shares of Insteel Industries by 122.8% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,299 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 716 shares during the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Insteel Industries by 28.8% in the second quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,320 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $139,000 after buying an additional 965 shares during the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. increased its stake in shares of Insteel Industries by 5.4% in the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 6,041 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $194,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Insteel Industries in the first quarter worth $207,000. Finally, Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Insteel Industries in the second quarter worth $215,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.57% of the company’s stock.

In other Insteel Industries news, CEO H O. Woltz III sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.83, for a total transaction of $418,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Richard Wagner sold 1,194 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.55, for a total transaction of $47,222.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 15,531 shares of company stock valued at $648,718. 5.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:IIIN opened at $36.39 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.01. The firm has a market cap of $704.44 million, a PE ratio of 14.56 and a beta of 1.72. Insteel Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.32 and a 12-month high of $44.00.

Insteel Industries (NASDAQ:IIIN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The industrial products company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.34. Insteel Industries had a net margin of 8.77% and a return on equity of 19.05%.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th were paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.33%.

About Insteel Industries

Insteel Industries, Inc manufactures and markets steel wire reinforcing products for concrete construction applications. Its products include PC strand and welded wire reinforcement (WWR). The PC strand products refers to seven-wire strand that is used to impart compression forces into precast concrete elements and structures, which may be either pretensioned or posttensioned, providing reinforcement for bridges, parking decks, buildings and other concrete structures.

