Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Sells 41,573 Shares of Kronos Worldwide, Inc. (NYSE:KRO)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lessened its stake in shares of Kronos Worldwide, Inc. (NYSE:KRO) by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,366,992 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 41,573 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 2.05% of Kronos Worldwide worth $33,895,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kronos Worldwide by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 28,058 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $402,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of Kronos Worldwide by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 14,956 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 1,226 shares during the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Kronos Worldwide by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 24,273 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $348,000 after purchasing an additional 1,310 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Kronos Worldwide by 14.4% during the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 22,234 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $318,000 after purchasing an additional 2,806 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Kronos Worldwide by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 87,780 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,257,000 after acquiring an additional 6,080 shares during the last quarter. 14.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kronos Worldwide stock opened at $13.17 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 5.74 and a quick ratio of 3.62. Kronos Worldwide, Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.06 and a 1-year high of $18.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.95 and a beta of 1.38. The company’s 50-day moving average is $12.85 and its 200 day moving average is $14.56.

Kronos Worldwide (NYSE:KRO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.05). Kronos Worldwide had a return on equity of 7.92% and a net margin of 3.58%. The firm had revenue of $478.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $483.43 million. Research analysts anticipate that Kronos Worldwide, Inc. will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 2nd were given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.47%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 1st. Kronos Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 130.91%.

KRO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kronos Worldwide from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, October 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Kronos Worldwide from $19.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 16th.

Kronos Worldwide, Inc engages in the production and marketing of value-added titanium dioxide pigments. Its products are used for coatings and inks; plastics; paper and paper laminates; man-made fibers; health, food, and beauty; and ceramic, glass, and welding rods applications. The firm also offers assistance in pigment selection, consultation, on-site training, testing on lab scale equipment, and weathering tests technical services.

