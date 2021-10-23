Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Sells 57,434 Shares of BlackBerry Limited (NYSE:BB)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP cut its position in shares of BlackBerry Limited (NYSE:BB) by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,640,966 shares of the company’s stock after selling 57,434 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 0.47% of BlackBerry worth $32,273,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BB. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. raised its stake in BlackBerry by 751.8% during the first quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 4,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 3,759 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in BlackBerry by 76.3% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 1,354 shares during the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A raised its stake in BlackBerry by 74.8% during the second quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 3,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 1,484 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp purchased a new position in BlackBerry during the second quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Stonnington Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackBerry in the first quarter worth $80,000. Institutional investors own 36.16% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BB opened at $10.92 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.43. BlackBerry Limited has a 52-week low of $4.44 and a 52-week high of $28.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a current ratio of 2.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.19 billion, a PE ratio of -11.62 and a beta of 1.23.

BlackBerry (NYSE:BB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 21st. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.01. BlackBerry had a positive return on equity of 1.02% and a negative net margin of 61.56%. The business had revenue of $175.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $164.28 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.10 earnings per share. BlackBerry’s revenue for the quarter was down 32.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sell” rating and issued a $9.50 price target on shares of BlackBerry in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $9.50 price objective on shares of BlackBerry in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Canaccord Genuity raised BlackBerry from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on BlackBerry from $8.50 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “reduce” rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, CIBC lowered BlackBerry from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $9.00 to $11.00 in a report on Friday, June 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Sell” and an average target price of $10.67.

In other news, insider Nita C. White-Ivy sold 8,029 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Saturday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.09, for a total value of $81,012.61. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Thomas Eacobacci sold 171,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.35, for a total value of $1,601,655.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 240,531 shares of company stock valued at $2,290,238. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

BlackBerry Ltd. engages in providing the intelligent security software and services to enterprises and governments. The firm leverages artificial intelligence and machine learning to deliver solutions in the areas of cyber security, safety, data privacy solutions, and also focuses in the areas of endpoint security, endpoint management, encryption, and embedded systems.

