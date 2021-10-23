Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Sells 91,824 Shares of AXT, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXTI)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP cut its holdings in AXT, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXTI) by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,095,233 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 91,824 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 7.32% of AXT worth $33,986,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in AXT by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 24,237 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $266,000 after acquiring an additional 2,390 shares in the last quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP lifted its position in AXT by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 679,700 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,463,000 after acquiring an additional 59,975 shares in the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in AXT in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $147,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in AXT during the 2nd quarter valued at $117,000. Finally, Redmond Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in AXT during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,160,000. 57.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AXTI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AXT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. BWS Financial reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of AXT in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AXT presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.00.

NASDAQ:AXTI opened at $8.54 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $363.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.16 and a beta of 2.24. AXT, Inc. has a one year low of $5.44 and a one year high of $15.84. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $8.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.80.

AXT (NASDAQ:AXTI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The semiconductor company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $33.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.10 million. AXT had a return on equity of 5.28% and a net margin of 9.24%. Research analysts anticipate that AXT, Inc. will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Morris S. Young sold 28,439 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.65, for a total value of $274,436.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 8.33% of the company’s stock.

AXT Company Profile

AXT, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture and distribution of compound and single element semiconductor substrates. It also sells specialty material substrates and raw materials used to make substrates and other related products. The company was founded by Morris S. Young and Davis Zhang in December 1986 and is headquartered in Fremont, CA.

