Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Trims Stock Position in TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lessened its holdings in shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST) by 80.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,019,775 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 4,196,019 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 5.29% of TrustCo Bank Corp NY worth $35,060,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY by 1,942.6% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,881 shares of the bank’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 3,691 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank purchased a new position in TrustCo Bank Corp NY in the second quarter valued at $34,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in TrustCo Bank Corp NY in the first quarter valued at $76,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in TrustCo Bank Corp NY in the first quarter valued at $80,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new position in TrustCo Bank Corp NY in the first quarter valued at $91,000. 65.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get TrustCo Bank Corp NY alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, September 11th.

In related news, Director Frank B. Silverman bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $33.66 per share, for a total transaction of $33,660.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Kimberly Adams Russell bought 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $33.44 per share, for a total transaction of $40,128.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders bought 3,865 shares of company stock worth $128,657. Company insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

TRST opened at $33.30 on Friday. TrustCo Bank Corp NY has a fifty-two week low of $26.50 and a fifty-two week high of $41.47. The company has a fifty day moving average of $32.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $641.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.29 and a beta of 1.19.

TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The bank reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.15. TrustCo Bank Corp NY had a net margin of 29.81% and a return on equity of 9.90%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.75 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that TrustCo Bank Corp NY will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd were given a $0.341 dividend. This is a positive change from TrustCo Bank Corp NY’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.10%. TrustCo Bank Corp NY’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.37%.

TrustCo Bank Corp NY Profile

TrustCo Bank Corp. NY is a savings and loan holding company, which through its subsidiary, engages in the provision of banking and financial services to individuals, partnerships, and corporations. It offers checking accounts, savings accounts, retirement accounts, time deposits, money market accounts, and credit cards.

Recommended Story: VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for TrustCo Bank Corp NY Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TrustCo Bank Corp NY and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.