Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $97.50.

DIOD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Diodes from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Cowen increased their price target on Diodes from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th.

In other news, Director C H. Chen sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.65, for a total transaction of $4,832,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 98,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,532,492.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Keh Shew Lu sold 39,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.31, for a total value of $3,307,407.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 166,742 shares of company stock valued at $14,849,164. 3.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. NFJ Investment Group LLC increased its position in shares of Diodes by 96.1% during the 2nd quarter. NFJ Investment Group LLC now owns 41,875 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,341,000 after purchasing an additional 20,524 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Diodes by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 787,758 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $62,839,000 after purchasing an additional 19,147 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Diodes by 19.0% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 45,634 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,643,000 after buying an additional 7,274 shares during the last quarter. Friess Associates LLC bought a new stake in Diodes in the first quarter worth about $715,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in shares of Diodes by 17.6% during the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 5,776 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $461,000 after buying an additional 865 shares during the last quarter. 91.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ DIOD opened at $92.11 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.14 billion, a PE ratio of 28.87 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $92.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $82.66. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Diodes has a one year low of $57.01 and a one year high of $98.88.

Diodes (NASDAQ:DIOD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The semiconductor company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.08. Diodes had a return on equity of 14.91% and a net margin of 10.02%. The company had revenue of $440.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $434.80 million. Research analysts anticipate that Diodes will post 4.76 EPS for the current year.

Diodes Company Profile

Diodes, Inc manufactures and supplies semiconductor products. It offers diodes, rectifiers, transistors, MOSFETs, protection devices, functional specific arrays, single gate, dual gate and standard logic, amplifiers and comparators, Hall-effect and temperature sensors. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Asia, North America, and Europe.

