Direxion Daily Junior Gold Miners Index Bull 2X Shares (NYSEARCA:JNUG) Share Price Pass Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $61.93

Direxion Daily Junior Gold Miners Index Bull 2X Shares (NYSEARCA:JNUG)’s share price crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $61.93 and traded as high as $74.92. Direxion Daily Junior Gold Miners Index Bull 2X Shares shares last traded at $70.79, with a volume of 1,606,333 shares traded.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Simplex Trading LLC bought a new position in Direxion Daily Junior Gold Miners Index Bull 2X Shares during the 2nd quarter valued at $557,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Direxion Daily Junior Gold Miners Index Bull 2X Shares by 218.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,537 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $778,000 after acquiring an additional 6,541 shares in the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Direxion Daily Junior Gold Miners Index Bull 2X Shares by 20.0% during the 2nd quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,940 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,463,000 after acquiring an additional 2,985 shares in the last quarter. HRT Financial LP lifted its stake in Direxion Daily Junior Gold Miners Index Bull 2X Shares by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 70,538 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,514,000 after acquiring an additional 3,594 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new position in Direxion Daily Junior Gold Miners Index Bull 2X Shares during the 1st quarter valued at $6,158,000.

