Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA) Holdings Lifted by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA) by 2.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 369,920 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,857 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned 0.07% of Discovery worth $11,349,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DISCA. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its holdings in shares of Discovery by 6,057.7% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 4,348,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,964,000 after buying an additional 4,277,391 shares in the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC acquired a new stake in Discovery during the first quarter valued at $174,499,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Discovery by 15.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,875,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $425,714,000 after purchasing an additional 1,832,323 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Discovery by 5.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,799,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $546,086,000 after purchasing an additional 947,453 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in Discovery during the second quarter valued at $19,624,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DISCA opened at $25.10 on Friday. Discovery, Inc. has a 12-month low of $19.07 and a 12-month high of $78.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.36. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $26.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.86.

Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.18. Discovery had a return on equity of 14.23% and a net margin of 12.24%. The firm had revenue of $3.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.77 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Discovery, Inc. will post 2.35 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. UBS Group reduced their price target on Discovery from $38.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Discovery from $55.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on Discovery from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.06.

About Discovery

Discovery, Inc is a media company, which engages in the provision of content across distribution platforms and digital distribution arrangements. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Networks and International Networks. The U.S. Networks segment owns and operates national television networks such as Discovery Channel, Animal Planet, and Investigation Discovery and Science.

